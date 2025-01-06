iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

T & I Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

201
(0.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR T & I Global Ltd

T & I Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.87

15.1

6.66

4.39

Depreciation

-0.97

-1.1

-1.2

-1.06

Tax paid

-3.77

-3.5

-2.59

-2.27

Working capital

8.15

-4.16

-6.73

15.18

Other operating items

Operating

17.26

6.33

-3.85

16.23

Capital expenditure

1.39

0.55

8.2

-4.05

Free cash flow

18.65

6.89

4.34

12.18

Equity raised

79.02

49.51

35.71

32.25

Investing

1.39

8.92

0.01

-0.06

Financing

0.01

-14.12

-11.07

26.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0.25

0.25

Net in cash

99.08

51.21

29.24

70.78

T & I Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR T & I Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.