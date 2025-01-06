T & I Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.87
15.1
6.66
4.39
Depreciation
-0.97
-1.1
-1.2
-1.06
Tax paid
-3.77
-3.5
-2.59
-2.27
Working capital
8.15
-4.16
-6.73
15.18
Other operating items
Operating
17.26
6.33
-3.85
16.23
Capital expenditure
1.39
0.55
8.2
-4.05
Free cash flow
18.65
6.89
4.34
12.18
Equity raised
79.02
49.51
35.71
32.25
Investing
1.39
8.92
0.01
-0.06
Financing
0.01
-14.12
-11.07
26.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0.25
0.25
Net in cash
99.08
51.21
29.24
70.78
