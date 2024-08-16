|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Sep 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|AGM 09/09/2024 IN TERMS OF REGULATION 34 (1) OF SEBI ( LISTING OBLIGTION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 PLEASE FIND ATTACHED SCANNED COPY OF 34th ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL 31ST MARCH, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR THE 34TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.