AGM 09/09/2024 IN TERMS OF REGULATION 34 (1) OF SEBI ( LISTING OBLIGTION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 PLEASE FIND ATTACHED SCANNED COPY OF 34th ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL 31ST MARCH, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR THE 34TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)