|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly and half yearly result of September 2024. Submission of unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UN-AUDITED QUARTERLY RESULT FOR 30TH JUNE 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH AUGUST, 2024 FOR THE FOLLOWING MATTERS:- 1. APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.02024 2. APPOINTMENT OF SRI MUKESH (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 31ST MARCH, 2024 FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND NINE MOTH ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
