iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

T & I Global Ltd Board Meeting

195
(-0.86%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:43:00 PM

T & I Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly and half yearly result of September 2024. Submission of unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UN-AUDITED QUARTERLY RESULT FOR 30TH JUNE 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH AUGUST, 2024 FOR THE FOLLOWING MATTERS:- 1. APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.02024 2. APPOINTMENT OF SRI MUKESH (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 31ST MARCH, 2024 FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND NINE MOTH ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

T & I Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR T & I Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.