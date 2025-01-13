T. Spiritual World Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.47
-18.27
-18.09
-16.91
Net Worth
1.53
1.73
1.91
3.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.53
1.73
1.91
3.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.47
1.67
1.86
3.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.49
1.68
1.87
3.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.06
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
1.53
1.73
1.91
3.09
No Record Found
