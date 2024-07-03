iifl-logo-icon 1
T. Spiritual World Ltd Share Price

1.6
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:16:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.6
  • Day's High1.6
  • 52 Wk High2.39
  • Prev. Close1.6
  • Day's Low1.6
  • 52 Wk Low 1.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

T. Spiritual World Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.6

Prev. Close

1.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.6

Day's Low

1.6

52 Week's High

2.39

52 Week's Low

1.4

Book Value

0.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

T. Spiritual World Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

T. Spiritual World Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

T. Spiritual World Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.57%

Non-Promoter- 83.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

T. Spiritual World Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

20

20

20

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.47

-18.27

-18.09

-16.91

Net Worth

1.53

1.73

1.91

3.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.17

0.79

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-78.42

26.95

Raw materials

0

0

-0.08

-0.42

As % of sales

0

0

51.98

53.07

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.12

-0.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.39

0.14

-3.5

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0.04

-0.03

Working capital

-0.46

-0.71

0.11

2.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-78.42

26.95

Op profit growth

-66.47

19.91

-88.67

-5,567.44

EBIT growth

-82.99

-375.73

-104.05

-1,147.47

Net profit growth

-50.66

-48.9

28.32

-5,658.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

T. Spiritual World Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT T. Spiritual World Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Roy

Independent Director

Priti Abhay Vakhare

Independent Director

Kundan Kumar Mishra

Whole-time Director

Netra Bahadur Ranabhat

Independent Director

Biswajit Barua

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by T. Spiritual World Ltd

Summary

T. Spiritual World Limited (Formerly known Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.com Ltd) was originally incorporated on 12th June, 1986 as Guardian Travels to carry on the business of tourists & travel agent and transport. On 15th March 1991, the name of the Company was changed to Esquire Industries. On 4th Feb., 2000, the name was further changed to Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.Com and its main object of business to Information Technology and telecommunication networks related business. Later on , in Dec 02, the name of the Company was changed to T. Spiritual World Ltd. The company is promoted by Mr Baldev Singh & Mr Rajendra Singh. The company is engaged in the business of software development & sales, Training, E-commerce services, Software related consultancy services. Its products and services are well accepted in the market and over a period of time it has developed strong customer base nationwide.The Company initially started from Kolkata but now has offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Meerut also. It is a successfully managed and profit making Public Limited company. It has two main business divisions Wellness Solutions (spiritual) & Software Development. It has a state of the art wellness centre at Mahipalpur, New Delhi. This 4- storey wellness centre has a fully equipped Yoga Studio; a Wellness Store; Corporate Office and Alternative Therapy Clinic.Apart from these, the Company has a software development center at Meerut. This technology center is the hub for technology and IT training se
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the T. Spiritual World Ltd share price today?

The T. Spiritual World Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of T. Spiritual World Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of T. Spiritual World Ltd is ₹3.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of T. Spiritual World Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of T. Spiritual World Ltd is 0 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of T. Spiritual World Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a T. Spiritual World Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of T. Spiritual World Ltd is ₹1.4 and ₹2.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of T. Spiritual World Ltd?

T. Spiritual World Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.70%, 3 Years at 3.10%, 1 Year at 5.26%, 6 Month at -31.91%, 3 Month at -19.19% and 1 Month at -15.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of T. Spiritual World Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of T. Spiritual World Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR T. Spiritual World Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

