Open₹1.6
Prev. Close₹1.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.6
Day's Low₹1.6
52 Week's High₹2.39
52 Week's Low₹1.4
Book Value₹0.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.47
-18.27
-18.09
-16.91
Net Worth
1.53
1.73
1.91
3.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.17
0.79
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-78.42
26.95
Raw materials
0
0
-0.08
-0.42
As % of sales
0
0
51.98
53.07
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.12
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.39
0.14
-3.5
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0.04
-0.03
Working capital
-0.46
-0.71
0.11
2.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-78.42
26.95
Op profit growth
-66.47
19.91
-88.67
-5,567.44
EBIT growth
-82.99
-375.73
-104.05
-1,147.47
Net profit growth
-50.66
-48.9
28.32
-5,658.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Roy
Independent Director
Priti Abhay Vakhare
Independent Director
Kundan Kumar Mishra
Whole-time Director
Netra Bahadur Ranabhat
Independent Director
Biswajit Barua
Reports by T. Spiritual World Ltd
Summary
T. Spiritual World Limited (Formerly known Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.com Ltd) was originally incorporated on 12th June, 1986 as Guardian Travels to carry on the business of tourists & travel agent and transport. On 15th March 1991, the name of the Company was changed to Esquire Industries. On 4th Feb., 2000, the name was further changed to Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.Com and its main object of business to Information Technology and telecommunication networks related business. Later on , in Dec 02, the name of the Company was changed to T. Spiritual World Ltd. The company is promoted by Mr Baldev Singh & Mr Rajendra Singh. The company is engaged in the business of software development & sales, Training, E-commerce services, Software related consultancy services. Its products and services are well accepted in the market and over a period of time it has developed strong customer base nationwide.The Company initially started from Kolkata but now has offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Meerut also. It is a successfully managed and profit making Public Limited company. It has two main business divisions Wellness Solutions (spiritual) & Software Development. It has a state of the art wellness centre at Mahipalpur, New Delhi. This 4- storey wellness centre has a fully equipped Yoga Studio; a Wellness Store; Corporate Office and Alternative Therapy Clinic.Apart from these, the Company has a software development center at Meerut. This technology center is the hub for technology and IT training se
Read More
The T. Spiritual World Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of T. Spiritual World Ltd is ₹3.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of T. Spiritual World Ltd is 0 and 2.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a T. Spiritual World Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of T. Spiritual World Ltd is ₹1.4 and ₹2.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
T. Spiritual World Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.70%, 3 Years at 3.10%, 1 Year at 5.26%, 6 Month at -31.91%, 3 Month at -19.19% and 1 Month at -15.34%.
