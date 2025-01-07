iifl-logo-icon 1
T. Spiritual World Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.58
(-1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.17

0.79

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-78.42

26.95

Raw materials

0

0

-0.08

-0.42

As % of sales

0

0

51.98

53.07

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.12

-0.24

As % of sales

0

0

72.06

30.42

Other costs

-0.11

-0.44

-0.37

-3.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

220.36

482.1

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.5

-0.41

-3.68

OPM

0

0

-244.41

-465.6

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.1

0.11

0.58

0.22

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.39

0.14

-3.5

Taxes

0

-0.02

0.04

-0.03

Tax rate

0

5.99

31.75

1.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

-0.41

0.18

-3.54

Exceptional items

-1.08

-1.9

-4.73

0

Net profit

-1.14

-2.32

-4.55

-3.54

yoy growth (%)

-50.66

-48.9

28.32

-5,658.68

NPM

0

0

-2,661.71

-447.55

