T. Spiritual World Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.39
0.14
-3.5
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0.04
-0.03
Working capital
-0.46
-0.71
0.11
2.15
Other operating items
Operating
-0.52
-1.13
0.27
-1.43
Capital expenditure
0
0
-4.89
0
Free cash flow
-0.52
-1.13
-4.61
-1.43
Equity raised
-31.52
-25.38
-14.79
2.18
Investing
0
-0.05
-0.02
-4.06
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-32.05
-26.56
-19.43
-3.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.