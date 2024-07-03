iifl-logo-icon 1
T. Spiritual World Ltd Company Summary

Jan 13, 2025

T. Spiritual World Ltd Summary

T. Spiritual World Limited (Formerly known Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.com Ltd) was originally incorporated on 12th June, 1986 as Guardian Travels to carry on the business of tourists & travel agent and transport. On 15th March 1991, the name of the Company was changed to Esquire Industries. On 4th Feb., 2000, the name was further changed to Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.Com and its main object of business to Information Technology and telecommunication networks related business. Later on , in Dec 02, the name of the Company was changed to T. Spiritual World Ltd. The company is promoted by Mr Baldev Singh & Mr Rajendra Singh. The company is engaged in the business of software development & sales, Training, E-commerce services, Software related consultancy services. Its products and services are well accepted in the market and over a period of time it has developed strong customer base nationwide.The Company initially started from Kolkata but now has offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Meerut also. It is a successfully managed and profit making Public Limited company. It has two main business divisions Wellness Solutions (spiritual) & Software Development. It has a state of the art wellness centre at Mahipalpur, New Delhi. This 4- storey wellness centre has a fully equipped Yoga Studio; a Wellness Store; Corporate Office and Alternative Therapy Clinic.Apart from these, the Company has a software development center at Meerut. This technology center is the hub for technology and IT training services for the Company. The Company derives its revenues from three main services consisting of IT& Computer Training, Internet & Web Development and Software Development.

