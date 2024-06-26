AGM 13/08/2024 38th Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 13th August, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. IST through video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) Proceeding of the 38th AGM of the Company held on 13.08.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Outcome of Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)