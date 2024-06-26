|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Aug 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|AGM 13/08/2024 38th Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 13th August, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. IST through video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) Proceeding of the 38th AGM of the Company held on 13.08.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Outcome of Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.