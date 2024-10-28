iifl-logo-icon 1
T. Spiritual World Ltd Board Meeting

1.68
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

T. Spiritual CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
T.SPIRITUAL WORLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 28th October 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider and approve the following business as under:- 1. The Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the 02nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. 2. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Financial Results for 02nd Qtr and half year ended 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting was held at its Registered Office on Monday, 28th October, 2024 (commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:35 P.M.) have inter-alia considered / approved /adopted the following agenda: 1. The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 02nd quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors is enclosed herewith. 2. The Statement of Assets and Liability and statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. and other items as per attached outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
T.SPIRITUAL WORLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 29th July 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider and approve the following business as under:- 1. The Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the 01st quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditors for financial year 2024-2025. 3. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. The Standalone Financial Results for the 01st Qtr ended 30/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
T.SPIRITUAL WORLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 26th June 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider and approve the following business as under:- 1. To fix day date time and venue/mode to convene the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 2. To approve the notice of 38th AGM to be sent to the shareholders of the Company. 3. To approve the Board Report Corporate Governance Report & Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To Fix Book Closure and cut-off date for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company. 5. Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of 38th AGM and e-voting process. 6. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. 38th Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 13th August, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. IST through video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202414 May 2024
T.SPIRITUAL WORLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider change of designation of Mr. Netra Bahadur Ranabhat Whole Time Director. 2. The Standalone Audited Financial Result for the 04th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for financial year 2024-2025. 4. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Financial Result for the 04th Qtr anded year ended 31/03/2024 and any other items as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
T.SPIRITUAL WORLD LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 06th February 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider and approve the following business as under:- 1. The Standalone Un-audited Financial Result for the 03rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the 03rd quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

