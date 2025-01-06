iifl-logo-icon 1
Tai Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.11
(-6.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Tai Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.92

0.2

0.36

0.69

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.93

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.3

0.05

0.02

-0.07

Working capital

1.68

1.47

0.65

3.07

Other operating items

Operating

4.05

1.4

0.09

3.5

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.36

0.11

-4.36

Free cash flow

4.07

1.76

0.2

-0.85

Equity raised

17.38

14.21

11.14

16.77

Investing

0.8

0.47

0.24

1.04

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.26

16.44

11.59

16.96

