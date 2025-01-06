Tai Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.92
0.2
0.36
0.69
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.32
-0.93
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.3
0.05
0.02
-0.07
Working capital
1.68
1.47
0.65
3.07
Other operating items
Operating
4.05
1.4
0.09
3.5
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.36
0.11
-4.36
Free cash flow
4.07
1.76
0.2
-0.85
Equity raised
17.38
14.21
11.14
16.77
Investing
0.8
0.47
0.24
1.04
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.26
16.44
11.59
16.96
