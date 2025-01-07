Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
186.02
103.12
73.99
68.3
yoy growth (%)
80.38
39.36
8.33
16.05
Raw materials
-174.4
-89.7
-59.07
-55.62
As % of sales
93.75
86.98
79.83
81.43
Employee costs
-2.9
-3.64
-3.44
-3.24
As % of sales
1.56
3.53
4.64
4.75
Other costs
-15.75
-11.11
-11.96
-9.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.47
10.77
16.16
14.44
Operating profit
-7.04
-1.34
-0.48
-0.43
OPM
-3.78
-1.29
-0.65
-0.63
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.32
-0.93
-0.18
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
10.21
1.87
1.78
1.31
Profit before tax
2.92
0.2
0.36
0.69
Taxes
-0.3
0.05
0.02
-0.07
Tax rate
-10.51
25.32
8.03
-10.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.61
0.25
0.38
0.62
Exceptional items
0.11
0
0
0
Net profit
2.73
0.25
0.38
0.62
yoy growth (%)
959.13
-33.68
-37.41
-33.29
NPM
1.47
0.25
0.52
0.91
