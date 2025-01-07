iifl-logo-icon 1
Tai Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.55
(2.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

186.02

103.12

73.99

68.3

yoy growth (%)

80.38

39.36

8.33

16.05

Raw materials

-174.4

-89.7

-59.07

-55.62

As % of sales

93.75

86.98

79.83

81.43

Employee costs

-2.9

-3.64

-3.44

-3.24

As % of sales

1.56

3.53

4.64

4.75

Other costs

-15.75

-11.11

-11.96

-9.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.47

10.77

16.16

14.44

Operating profit

-7.04

-1.34

-0.48

-0.43

OPM

-3.78

-1.29

-0.65

-0.63

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.93

-0.18

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

10.21

1.87

1.78

1.31

Profit before tax

2.92

0.2

0.36

0.69

Taxes

-0.3

0.05

0.02

-0.07

Tax rate

-10.51

25.32

8.03

-10.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.61

0.25

0.38

0.62

Exceptional items

0.11

0

0

0

Net profit

2.73

0.25

0.38

0.62

yoy growth (%)

959.13

-33.68

-37.41

-33.29

NPM

1.47

0.25

0.52

0.91

