iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tai Industries Ltd Share Price

48.11
(-6.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.62
  • Day's High57.45
  • 52 Wk High54.45
  • Prev. Close51.65
  • Day's Low46.26
  • 52 Wk Low 37
  • Turnover (lac)9.24
  • P/E20.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.93
  • EPS2.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tai Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

50.62

Prev. Close

51.65

Turnover(Lac.)

9.24

Day's High

57.45

Day's Low

46.26

52 Week's High

54.45

52 Week's Low

37

Book Value

49.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.87

P/E

20.25

EPS

2.55

Divi. Yield

0

Tai Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tai Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tai Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.26%

Foreign: 20.26%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 79.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tai Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.96

20.71

16.61

11.76

Net Worth

28.96

26.71

22.61

17.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

186.02

103.12

73.99

68.3

yoy growth (%)

80.38

39.36

8.33

16.05

Raw materials

-174.4

-89.7

-59.07

-55.62

As % of sales

93.75

86.98

79.83

81.43

Employee costs

-2.9

-3.64

-3.44

-3.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.92

0.2

0.36

0.69

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.93

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.3

0.05

0.02

-0.07

Working capital

1.68

1.47

0.65

3.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.38

39.36

8.33

16.05

Op profit growth

426.07

176.58

11.38

-73.34

EBIT growth

1,305.91

-42.22

-47.93

-17.68

Net profit growth

959.13

-33.68

-37.41

-33.29

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tai Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tai Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dasho Wangchuk Dorji

Managing Director

Rohan Ghosh

Non Executive Director

Dasho Topgyal Dorji

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prem Sagar

Independent Non Exe. Director

K N Malhotra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinay Killa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sarada Hariharan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Snidgha Khetan

Independent Director

Abhrajit Dutta

Independent Director

Omar Mubashir Kidwai

Independent Director

Sucharita Moitra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tai Industries Ltd

Summary

Tai Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1983 under the name and style of Tashi Agro Industries Private Limited and converted to public limited company. It was set up, to market the agro based and mineral products. The name of the company was changed to TAI Industries Ltd. and a fresh certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was obtained from Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The company is the Indian flagship of the Tashi Group of Companies, Bhutan. The Tashi group is the largest business house of Bhutan and is well known in the neighbouring countries.The company started its operation in 1986 and since then it is engaged in the marketing of DRUK brand of fruit products manufactured by its group company- M/s. Bhutan Fruit Products Limited. Besides fruit products, since 1988 the company is also marketing mineral products, particularly calcium carbide, rosin, dolomite, etc. manufactured in Bhutan by its group companies.The companys business operates in a highly competitive environment, the major competitor for its products in Kissan. The major part of its sales comes from fruit products which is highly sensitive to advertisements and therefore the advertising policy of its parent company will have a major bearing upon its sales and profitability.It holds the executive right for marketing in India of Druk brand of food products manufactured by Bhutan Fruit Products Limited, a group company under a separate MOU entered into, salient features of which have been de
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tai Industries Ltd share price today?

The Tai Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tai Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tai Industries Ltd is ₹28.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tai Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tai Industries Ltd is 20.25 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tai Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tai Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tai Industries Ltd is ₹37 and ₹54.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tai Industries Ltd?

Tai Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.68%, 3 Years at 18.94%, 1 Year at 9.17%, 6 Month at 18.22%, 3 Month at 28.48% and 1 Month at 10.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tai Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tai Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tai Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.