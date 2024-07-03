SectorTrading
Open₹50.62
Prev. Close₹51.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.24
Day's High₹57.45
Day's Low₹46.26
52 Week's High₹54.45
52 Week's Low₹37
Book Value₹49.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.87
P/E20.25
EPS2.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.96
20.71
16.61
11.76
Net Worth
28.96
26.71
22.61
17.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
186.02
103.12
73.99
68.3
yoy growth (%)
80.38
39.36
8.33
16.05
Raw materials
-174.4
-89.7
-59.07
-55.62
As % of sales
93.75
86.98
79.83
81.43
Employee costs
-2.9
-3.64
-3.44
-3.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.92
0.2
0.36
0.69
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.32
-0.93
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.3
0.05
0.02
-0.07
Working capital
1.68
1.47
0.65
3.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.38
39.36
8.33
16.05
Op profit growth
426.07
176.58
11.38
-73.34
EBIT growth
1,305.91
-42.22
-47.93
-17.68
Net profit growth
959.13
-33.68
-37.41
-33.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dasho Wangchuk Dorji
Managing Director
Rohan Ghosh
Non Executive Director
Dasho Topgyal Dorji
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prem Sagar
Independent Non Exe. Director
K N Malhotra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinay Killa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarada Hariharan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Snidgha Khetan
Independent Director
Abhrajit Dutta
Independent Director
Omar Mubashir Kidwai
Independent Director
Sucharita Moitra
Reports by Tai Industries Ltd
Summary
Tai Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1983 under the name and style of Tashi Agro Industries Private Limited and converted to public limited company. It was set up, to market the agro based and mineral products. The name of the company was changed to TAI Industries Ltd. and a fresh certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was obtained from Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The company is the Indian flagship of the Tashi Group of Companies, Bhutan. The Tashi group is the largest business house of Bhutan and is well known in the neighbouring countries.The company started its operation in 1986 and since then it is engaged in the marketing of DRUK brand of fruit products manufactured by its group company- M/s. Bhutan Fruit Products Limited. Besides fruit products, since 1988 the company is also marketing mineral products, particularly calcium carbide, rosin, dolomite, etc. manufactured in Bhutan by its group companies.The companys business operates in a highly competitive environment, the major competitor for its products in Kissan. The major part of its sales comes from fruit products which is highly sensitive to advertisements and therefore the advertising policy of its parent company will have a major bearing upon its sales and profitability.It holds the executive right for marketing in India of Druk brand of food products manufactured by Bhutan Fruit Products Limited, a group company under a separate MOU entered into, salient features of which have been de
The Tai Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tai Industries Ltd is ₹28.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tai Industries Ltd is 20.25 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tai Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tai Industries Ltd is ₹37 and ₹54.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tai Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.68%, 3 Years at 18.94%, 1 Year at 9.17%, 6 Month at 18.22%, 3 Month at 28.48% and 1 Month at 10.62%.
