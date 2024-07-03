Summary

Tai Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1983 under the name and style of Tashi Agro Industries Private Limited and converted to public limited company. It was set up, to market the agro based and mineral products. The name of the company was changed to TAI Industries Ltd. and a fresh certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was obtained from Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The company is the Indian flagship of the Tashi Group of Companies, Bhutan. The Tashi group is the largest business house of Bhutan and is well known in the neighbouring countries.The company started its operation in 1986 and since then it is engaged in the marketing of DRUK brand of fruit products manufactured by its group company- M/s. Bhutan Fruit Products Limited. Besides fruit products, since 1988 the company is also marketing mineral products, particularly calcium carbide, rosin, dolomite, etc. manufactured in Bhutan by its group companies.The companys business operates in a highly competitive environment, the major competitor for its products in Kissan. The major part of its sales comes from fruit products which is highly sensitive to advertisements and therefore the advertising policy of its parent company will have a major bearing upon its sales and profitability.It holds the executive right for marketing in India of Druk brand of food products manufactured by Bhutan Fruit Products Limited, a group company under a separate MOU entered into, salient features of which have been de

Read More