Tai Industries Ltd Summary

Tai Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1983 under the name and style of Tashi Agro Industries Private Limited and converted to public limited company. It was set up, to market the agro based and mineral products. The name of the company was changed to TAI Industries Ltd. and a fresh certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was obtained from Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.The company is the Indian flagship of the Tashi Group of Companies, Bhutan. The Tashi group is the largest business house of Bhutan and is well known in the neighbouring countries.The company started its operation in 1986 and since then it is engaged in the marketing of DRUK brand of fruit products manufactured by its group company- M/s. Bhutan Fruit Products Limited. Besides fruit products, since 1988 the company is also marketing mineral products, particularly calcium carbide, rosin, dolomite, etc. manufactured in Bhutan by its group companies.The companys business operates in a highly competitive environment, the major competitor for its products in Kissan. The major part of its sales comes from fruit products which is highly sensitive to advertisements and therefore the advertising policy of its parent company will have a major bearing upon its sales and profitability.It holds the executive right for marketing in India of Druk brand of food products manufactured by Bhutan Fruit Products Limited, a group company under a separate MOU entered into, salient features of which have been detailed under the head Companys Plans in the project on Marketing of Druk products. Over the years the Druk Brand has consolidated its market position in respect of its existing range of products due to the reputation its enjoys for the quality and taste. The company has its offices at Calcutta and Madras and a good marketing network. Companys DRUK brand product enjoys more than 25% market share of fruit juice products and more than 9% of squashes.It does not envisage any problems in supply of products since then products are manufactured by its group companies only. The margin available to the company of sale is roughly 13-14% of the cost.During 1996-97, the company obtained dealership/distributorship of Hindustan Lever Ltd and other reputed multinationals. The company is also looking into the possibilities of having production centre in western India to meet stiff competition in the market. The company is acting as an independent agent of Bhutan Ferro Alloys Ltd for sale of ferro silicon.The first C3 store was opened on 2 January 2004 at Kolkata while the second store was opened on 5 June 2005 at Salt Lake, Kolkata.During 2005-06, one big store, under the brand C3 The Marketplace at Salt Lake and at Gariahat was opened. Thereafter, the first store was opened at Narendrapur in February 08.New products such as canned Button Mushrooms and Oats got launched in 2009-2010; Red Cherry and Jeera Concentrate were introduced in 2010-2011.