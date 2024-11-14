Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

TAI INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly be informed that in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for inter alia considering approving and taking on record the Companys Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 will be held on 14th November 2024. This may please be treated as our compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We enclose the Unaudited Financial Results of the company together with the Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for the quarter / half yearly 30th September, ended, 2024 Further to our letter no. TAI/SEC/SEBI- LODR/24-25/187, 6TH November, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board in its Meeting held today, i.e., 14th November, 2024, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024. Please find enclosed the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on the Financial Statement for the quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Board Meeting held today commenced at 02.30. p.m. and concluded at 04.00 p.m. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

TAI INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly be informed that in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for inter alia considering approving and taking on record the Companys Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 will be held on 12th August 2024. This may please be treated as our compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further to our letter no. TAI/SEC/SEBI- LODR/24-25/101, dated 5th August, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board in its Meeting held today, i.e., 12th August, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter 30th June, 2024 Please find enclosed the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on the Financial Statement for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024. 3. Annexure - 1, Declaration for the unmodified Limited Review Report. 4. Appointment of Additional Independent Directors. i. Ms. Sucharita Moitra, (DIN: 10736947), ii. Mr. Abhrajit Dutta (DIN: 00546556) iii. Mr. Omar Mubashir Kidwai, (DIN: 10723936) The Board Meeting held today commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

TAI INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India ((Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on 28th May 2024 for considering the following matters: 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Notice of the Meeting will be published as required by Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Insider Trading Code adopted by the Company kindly note that the Designated Persons as well as the Stock Exchange has already been informed of the Closure of Trading Window till 48 hours from the date of declaration of the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on record. Further to our letter no. TAI/SEC/SEBI LODR/24-25/055, 21st May, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e., 28th May, 2024, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Auditors have given their Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Please find enclosed the Financial Results as follows: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results. 3. Annexure - 1, Declaration for the unmodified Auditors Report. The Board Meeting held today commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Kindly take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024