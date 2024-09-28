iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tai Industries Ltd AGM

48.5
(4.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:00:00 PM

Tai Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
AGM 28/09/2024 We enclose , in terms of Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 41st AGM, of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 3.30 pm and concluded at 4.57 pm through video conferencing and other OAVM. The voting Results will be provided once the scrutinizers provides the voting Results, Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Further to our letter dated 28th September, 2024, we would like to inform you that all the Resolutions for the approval at the 41st AGM, as set out in the Notice on 12th August, 2024. We are enclosing a consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on evoting(remote) and during the AGM. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Tai Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tai Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.