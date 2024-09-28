AGM 28/09/2024 We enclose , in terms of Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 41st AGM, of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 3.30 pm and concluded at 4.57 pm through video conferencing and other OAVM. The voting Results will be provided once the scrutinizers provides the voting Results, Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Further to our letter dated 28th September, 2024, we would like to inform you that all the Resolutions for the approval at the 41st AGM, as set out in the Notice on 12th August, 2024. We are enclosing a consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on evoting(remote) and during the AGM. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)