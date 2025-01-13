Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
12.47
12.47
12.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.7
97.13
96.19
92.12
Net Worth
130.45
109.6
108.66
104.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0.3
0.37
3
8.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.8
3.46
1.24
0
Total Liabilities
135.55
113.43
112.9
112.88
Fixed Assets
102.79
100.29
99.23
105.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.22
6.53
6.53
6.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.41
-3.69
3.86
-3.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0.07
Inventory Days
0.74
Sundry Debtors
8.45
5.8
7.13
8.6
Debtor Days
90.93
Other Current Assets
3.02
2.24
9.15
1.22
Sundry Creditors
-1.2
-1.49
-1.89
-1.92
Creditor Days
20.3
Other Current Liabilities
-10.69
-10.24
-10.53
-11.66
Cash
5.95
10.32
3.28
4.7
Total Assets
135.54
113.45
112.9
112.89
