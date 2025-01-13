iifl-logo-icon 1
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Balance Sheet

375.7
(-6.25%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:55:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.75

12.47

12.47

12.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

117.7

97.13

96.19

92.12

Net Worth

130.45

109.6

108.66

104.59

Minority Interest

Debt

0.3

0.37

3

8.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.8

3.46

1.24

0

Total Liabilities

135.55

113.43

112.9

112.88

Fixed Assets

102.79

100.29

99.23

105.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

27.22

6.53

6.53

6.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.41

-3.69

3.86

-3.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0.07

Inventory Days

0.74

Sundry Debtors

8.45

5.8

7.13

8.6

Debtor Days

90.93

Other Current Assets

3.02

2.24

9.15

1.22

Sundry Creditors

-1.2

-1.49

-1.89

-1.92

Creditor Days

20.3

Other Current Liabilities

-10.69

-10.24

-10.53

-11.66

Cash

5.95

10.32

3.28

4.7

Total Assets

135.54

113.45

112.9

112.89

