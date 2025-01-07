Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.52
32.24
31.5
37.17
yoy growth (%)
7.04
2.35
-15.24
-38.41
Raw materials
-2.81
-3.22
-6.11
-10.07
As % of sales
8.16
10
19.41
27.11
Employee costs
-8.94
-9.43
-9.72
-10.5
As % of sales
25.9
29.25
30.87
28.25
Other costs
-8.13
-5.96
-8.39
-8.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.55
18.5
26.65
23.54
Operating profit
14.63
13.62
7.26
7.83
OPM
42.38
42.23
23.04
21.07
Depreciation
-4.08
-3.95
-2.94
-3.03
Interest expense
-2.56
-3.85
-5.01
-5.76
Other income
0.29
0.27
0.95
1.72
Profit before tax
8.27
6.08
0.26
0.75
Taxes
-2.04
-0.24
-0.11
-0.04
Tax rate
-24.76
-3.96
-43.79
-6.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.22
5.84
0.14
0.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.22
5.84
0.15
0.71
yoy growth (%)
6.62
3,793.8
-78.92
-116.52
NPM
18.04
18.11
0.47
1.91
