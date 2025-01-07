iifl-logo-icon 1
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

425
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.52

32.24

31.5

37.17

yoy growth (%)

7.04

2.35

-15.24

-38.41

Raw materials

-2.81

-3.22

-6.11

-10.07

As % of sales

8.16

10

19.41

27.11

Employee costs

-8.94

-9.43

-9.72

-10.5

As % of sales

25.9

29.25

30.87

28.25

Other costs

-8.13

-5.96

-8.39

-8.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.55

18.5

26.65

23.54

Operating profit

14.63

13.62

7.26

7.83

OPM

42.38

42.23

23.04

21.07

Depreciation

-4.08

-3.95

-2.94

-3.03

Interest expense

-2.56

-3.85

-5.01

-5.76

Other income

0.29

0.27

0.95

1.72

Profit before tax

8.27

6.08

0.26

0.75

Taxes

-2.04

-0.24

-0.11

-0.04

Tax rate

-24.76

-3.96

-43.79

-6.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.22

5.84

0.14

0.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.22

5.84

0.15

0.71

yoy growth (%)

6.62

3,793.8

-78.92

-116.52

NPM

18.04

18.11

0.47

1.91

