Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.27
6.08
0.26
0.75
Depreciation
-4.08
-3.95
-2.94
-3.03
Tax paid
-2.04
-0.24
-0.11
-0.04
Working capital
-1.78
1.8
0.7
-3.19
Other operating items
Operating
0.35
3.68
-2.08
-5.51
Capital expenditure
1.11
2.45
1.78
-40.67
Free cash flow
1.46
6.14
-0.3
-46.18
Equity raised
171.8
155.39
150.22
146.96
Investing
-0.57
0.58
0
6.46
Financing
-11.4
-15.98
-0.32
-4.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
161.3
146.14
149.58
102.62
