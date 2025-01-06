iifl-logo-icon 1
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.27

6.08

0.26

0.75

Depreciation

-4.08

-3.95

-2.94

-3.03

Tax paid

-2.04

-0.24

-0.11

-0.04

Working capital

-1.78

1.8

0.7

-3.19

Other operating items

Operating

0.35

3.68

-2.08

-5.51

Capital expenditure

1.11

2.45

1.78

-40.67

Free cash flow

1.46

6.14

-0.3

-46.18

Equity raised

171.8

155.39

150.22

146.96

Investing

-0.57

0.58

0

6.46

Financing

-11.4

-15.98

-0.32

-4.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

161.3

146.14

149.58

102.62

