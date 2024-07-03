iifl-logo-icon 1
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Share Price

425.05
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:00 PM

  • Open446
  • Day's High449.8
  • 52 Wk High710
  • Prev. Close445.2
  • Day's Low414
  • 52 Wk Low 309
  • Turnover (lac)81.51
  • P/E90.3
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value54.11
  • EPS4.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,083.9
  • Div. Yield0.9
No Records Found

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

446

Prev. Close

445.2

Turnover(Lac.)

81.51

Day's High

449.8

Day's Low

414

52 Week's High

710

52 Week's Low

309

Book Value

54.11

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,083.9

P/E

90.3

EPS

4.93

Divi. Yield

0.9

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 19 Nov, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 47.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.75

12.47

12.47

12.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

117.7

97.13

96.19

92.12

Net Worth

130.45

109.6

108.66

104.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.52

32.24

31.5

37.17

yoy growth (%)

7.04

2.35

-15.24

-38.41

Raw materials

-2.81

-3.22

-6.11

-10.07

As % of sales

8.16

10

19.41

27.11

Employee costs

-8.94

-9.43

-9.72

-10.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.27

6.08

0.26

0.75

Depreciation

-4.08

-3.95

-2.94

-3.03

Tax paid

-2.04

-0.24

-0.11

-0.04

Working capital

-1.78

1.8

0.7

-3.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.04

2.35

-15.24

-38.41

Op profit growth

7.4

87.59

-7.33

170.52

EBIT growth

9.05

88.26

-19.04

214.54

Net profit growth

6.62

3,793.8

-78.92

-116.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

30.35

31.86

31.2

34.52

32.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.35

31.86

31.2

34.52

32.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.51

1.39

0.79

0.29

0.27

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,205.65

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.7

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,748.3

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.25

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Salil Taneja

Chairman & Independent Directo

Prahlada Ramarao

Non Executive Director

Muralidhar Chitteti Reddy

Non Executive Director

Rahael Shobhana Joseph

Independent Director

Arvind Nanda

Managing Director

Rakesh Duda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashwini Navare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd

Summary

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Limited is a Pune based Indian Seamless Group Company. TAAL is engaged in manufacture and sale of various parts and components to aviation industry, providing services related to Airfield & Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and allied services. The Company operate into 3 distinct business divisions, -Aircraft & Aerospace Manufacturing and Aviation Infrastructure - Airfield & MRO. The subsidiaries include TAAL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, MM Infoproc Services Pvt Ltd, TAAL Technologies Pvt Ltd and First Airways Inc.The Indian aviation sector has been through huge transformation to generate the growth momentum to cater the growing demand of the aspirational class as well as the requirements of the defence sector. The Company was the first private sector company in India to manufacture general aviation i.e. non military aircraft. In the General Aviation Aircraft category, the company manufactures the P68C, a six seat twin piston engine aircraft; the Hansa, a two seat single engine trainer aircraft and the Thorpe, a two seat single engine aircraft. They are also the authorized sales representative of the Cessna Aircraft Company, USA for their Citation range of Business Jets and for the Cessna Caravan aircraft.Apart from manufacturing and operating aircraft, the company also manufactures aircraft parts and assemblies (aero structures), in particular for Government organisations like Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd and National Aerospace Laboratory in new air
Company FAQs

What is the Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd share price today?

The Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹425.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is ₹1083.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is 90.3 and 8.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is ₹309 and ₹710 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd?

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.64%, 3 Years at 51.97%, 1 Year at 29.02%, 6 Month at -25.50%, 3 Month at -8.19% and 1 Month at -6.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.20 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 47.69 %

