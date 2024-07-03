Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹446
Prev. Close₹445.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹81.51
Day's High₹449.8
Day's Low₹414
52 Week's High₹710
52 Week's Low₹309
Book Value₹54.11
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,083.9
P/E90.3
EPS4.93
Divi. Yield0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
12.47
12.47
12.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
117.7
97.13
96.19
92.12
Net Worth
130.45
109.6
108.66
104.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.52
32.24
31.5
37.17
yoy growth (%)
7.04
2.35
-15.24
-38.41
Raw materials
-2.81
-3.22
-6.11
-10.07
As % of sales
8.16
10
19.41
27.11
Employee costs
-8.94
-9.43
-9.72
-10.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.27
6.08
0.26
0.75
Depreciation
-4.08
-3.95
-2.94
-3.03
Tax paid
-2.04
-0.24
-0.11
-0.04
Working capital
-1.78
1.8
0.7
-3.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.04
2.35
-15.24
-38.41
Op profit growth
7.4
87.59
-7.33
170.52
EBIT growth
9.05
88.26
-19.04
214.54
Net profit growth
6.62
3,793.8
-78.92
-116.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
30.35
31.86
31.2
34.52
32.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.35
31.86
31.2
34.52
32.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.51
1.39
0.79
0.29
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,205.65
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.7
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,748.3
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.25
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Salil Taneja
Chairman & Independent Directo
Prahlada Ramarao
Non Executive Director
Muralidhar Chitteti Reddy
Non Executive Director
Rahael Shobhana Joseph
Independent Director
Arvind Nanda
Managing Director
Rakesh Duda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashwini Navare
Reports by Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
Summary
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Limited is a Pune based Indian Seamless Group Company. TAAL is engaged in manufacture and sale of various parts and components to aviation industry, providing services related to Airfield & Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and allied services. The Company operate into 3 distinct business divisions, -Aircraft & Aerospace Manufacturing and Aviation Infrastructure - Airfield & MRO. The subsidiaries include TAAL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, MM Infoproc Services Pvt Ltd, TAAL Technologies Pvt Ltd and First Airways Inc.The Indian aviation sector has been through huge transformation to generate the growth momentum to cater the growing demand of the aspirational class as well as the requirements of the defence sector. The Company was the first private sector company in India to manufacture general aviation i.e. non military aircraft. In the General Aviation Aircraft category, the company manufactures the P68C, a six seat twin piston engine aircraft; the Hansa, a two seat single engine trainer aircraft and the Thorpe, a two seat single engine aircraft. They are also the authorized sales representative of the Cessna Aircraft Company, USA for their Citation range of Business Jets and for the Cessna Caravan aircraft.Apart from manufacturing and operating aircraft, the company also manufactures aircraft parts and assemblies (aero structures), in particular for Government organisations like Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd and National Aerospace Laboratory in new air
Read More
The Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹425.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is ₹1083.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is 90.3 and 8.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is ₹309 and ₹710 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.64%, 3 Years at 51.97%, 1 Year at 29.02%, 6 Month at -25.50%, 3 Month at -8.19% and 1 Month at -6.19%.
