Summary

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Limited is a Pune based Indian Seamless Group Company. TAAL is engaged in manufacture and sale of various parts and components to aviation industry, providing services related to Airfield & Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and allied services. The Company operate into 3 distinct business divisions, -Aircraft & Aerospace Manufacturing and Aviation Infrastructure - Airfield & MRO. The subsidiaries include TAAL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, MM Infoproc Services Pvt Ltd, TAAL Technologies Pvt Ltd and First Airways Inc.The Indian aviation sector has been through huge transformation to generate the growth momentum to cater the growing demand of the aspirational class as well as the requirements of the defence sector. The Company was the first private sector company in India to manufacture general aviation i.e. non military aircraft. In the General Aviation Aircraft category, the company manufactures the P68C, a six seat twin piston engine aircraft; the Hansa, a two seat single engine trainer aircraft and the Thorpe, a two seat single engine aircraft. They are also the authorized sales representative of the Cessna Aircraft Company, USA for their Citation range of Business Jets and for the Cessna Caravan aircraft.Apart from manufacturing and operating aircraft, the company also manufactures aircraft parts and assemblies (aero structures), in particular for Government organisations like Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd and National Aerospace Laboratory in new air

