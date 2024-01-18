|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|1
|20
|Interim 1
|Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- i.e (20%) per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2024 - 25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., November 19, 2024, for the purpose of payment of the 1st Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dated October 29, 2024. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before December 07, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.