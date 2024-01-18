iifl-logo-icon 1
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Dividend

383.05
(-1.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Taneja Aerospace CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Nov 202419 Nov 202419 Nov 2024120Interim 1
Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- i.e (20%) per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2024 - 25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., November 19, 2024, for the purpose of payment of the 1st Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dated October 29, 2024. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before December 07, 2024.

