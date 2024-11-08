iifl-logo-icon 1
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd Board Meeting

Taneja Aerospace CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Interim Dividend Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- i.e (20%) per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2024 - 25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., November 19, 2024, for the purpose of payment of the 1st Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dated October 29, 2024. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before December 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 1. Adoption of Un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Re-classification of M/s Laurus Tradecon Pvt. Ltd. from the Promoter Group category to the Public category. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Declaration of un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 1. Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Katra Auto Engineering Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary (Transferor Company) with Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (Transferee Company) under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme) with effect from 1st April 2024 (Appointed Date). 3. Re-appointmented Mrs. Rahael Shobhana Joseph as Whole-time Director. Re-appointment of Mrs. Rahael Shobhana Joseph as a Whole-Time Director Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), we would like to inform that scheme of Amalgamation of Katra Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd with Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd under Sec. 230 to 232 has been approved by the Board and Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of equity shares of the Company to M/s. Asscher Enterprises Limited on a preferential basis. In pursuance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, February 21, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The allotment of 5,69,800 equity shares of Rs.5/- each at a price of Rs.351/- per share. 2. Appointment of Mr. Jitendra Muthiyan as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f April 01, 2024 3. Proposal for setting up of a solar power plant for captive consumption with capacity of 400 KWp DC (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 1. Declaration of the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 2. Approval of an Investment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)

