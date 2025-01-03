iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tarini International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.26
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarini International Ltd

Tarini Internat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.48

0.44

0.07

0.61

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.17

-0.16

-0.19

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.19

-0.02

-0.13

Working capital

1.24

-0.22

1.88

-0.29

Other operating items

Operating

1.27

-0.14

1.76

0

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.47

-0.72

-0.08

Free cash flow

1.3

0.32

1.04

-0.09

Equity raised

34.81

34.32

34.22

33.25

Investing

0

0.01

-0.03

0.09

Financing

6.79

5.61

4.49

3.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

42.91

40.26

39.72

36.59

Tarini Internat. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarini International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.