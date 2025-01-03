Tarini International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.48
0.44
0.07
0.61
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.17
-0.16
-0.19
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.19
-0.02
-0.13
Working capital
1.24
-0.22
1.88
-0.29
Other operating items
Operating
1.27
-0.14
1.76
0
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.47
-0.72
-0.08
Free cash flow
1.3
0.32
1.04
-0.09
Equity raised
34.81
34.32
34.22
33.25
Investing
0
0.01
-0.03
0.09
Financing
6.79
5.61
4.49
3.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.91
40.26
39.72
36.59
