Tarini International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.26
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.15

0.36

0.85

1.5

yoy growth (%)

220.83

-57.64

-43.33

66.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.92

-1.14

-0.85

As % of sales

67.26

255.6

134.19

57.04

Other costs

-0.13

-0.15

-0.41

-0.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12

43.95

48.93

46.35

Operating profit

0.23

-0.71

-0.7

-0.05

OPM

20.73

-199.56

-83.13

-3.4

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.17

-0.16

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.24

-0.41

-0.45

-0.49

Other income

0.76

1.75

1.39

1.35

Profit before tax

0.48

0.44

0.07

0.61

Taxes

-0.16

-0.19

-0.02

-0.13

Tax rate

-34.71

-44.7

-33.7

-21.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.31

0.24

0.04

0.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.31

0.24

0.04

0.48

yoy growth (%)

27.56

425.09

-90.32

22.91

NPM

27.21

68.45

5.52

32.34

