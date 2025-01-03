Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.15
0.36
0.85
1.5
yoy growth (%)
220.83
-57.64
-43.33
66.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.92
-1.14
-0.85
As % of sales
67.26
255.6
134.19
57.04
Other costs
-0.13
-0.15
-0.41
-0.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12
43.95
48.93
46.35
Operating profit
0.23
-0.71
-0.7
-0.05
OPM
20.73
-199.56
-83.13
-3.4
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.17
-0.16
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.24
-0.41
-0.45
-0.49
Other income
0.76
1.75
1.39
1.35
Profit before tax
0.48
0.44
0.07
0.61
Taxes
-0.16
-0.19
-0.02
-0.13
Tax rate
-34.71
-44.7
-33.7
-21.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.31
0.24
0.04
0.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.31
0.24
0.04
0.48
yoy growth (%)
27.56
425.09
-90.32
22.91
NPM
27.21
68.45
5.52
32.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.