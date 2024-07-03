Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹24.26
Prev. Close₹24.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.72
Day's High₹24.26
Day's Low₹24.26
52 Week's High₹56.33
52 Week's Low₹10.5
Book Value₹22.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.77
18.01
17.92
17.72
Net Worth
29.77
31.01
30.92
30.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.15
0.36
0.85
1.5
yoy growth (%)
220.83
-57.64
-43.33
66.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.92
-1.14
-0.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.48
0.44
0.07
0.61
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.17
-0.16
-0.19
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.19
-0.02
-0.13
Working capital
1.24
-0.22
1.88
-0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
220.83
-57.64
-43.33
66.66
Op profit growth
-133.33
1.66
1,284.51
85.83
EBIT growth
-15.89
65.13
-53.06
-2.46
Net profit growth
27.56
425.09
-90.32
22.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.37
1.79
1.49
1.16
0.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.37
1.79
1.49
1.16
0.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.54
0.4
0.29
1.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vakamulla Chandrashekhar
Whole-time Director
V Anu Naidu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Arora
Independent Director
Parvinder Kumar
Independent Director
Praneet Kohli
Non Executive Director
Prabhdeep Singh Malia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tarini International Ltd
Summary
Tarini International Limited was incorporated in 1999 as a Private Limited Company and later transformed to Limited Company in year 2011 with a global vision, universal appeal and a zeal for reaching distant horizon. Being the parent Company to Tarini Group, it has the niche expertise in delivering comprehensive and customized solutions in the field of Hydro Power, Transmission & Distribution Projects.The Company is in the business of engineering, consultancy, turnkey contracts in power sector industry. It provides services including conceptualization, designing, engineering and commissioning on trunk basis. It provides technical consultancy service and picks up assignments of preparing the Feasibility Reports / Detailed Projects Report for prospective Projects. It provides technical consultancy alongside the framing of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and detailed designing and engineering for small hydro projects with capacities and engineering for small hydro projects with capacities ranging from 5 to 100 MW, both domestic and international.Apart from this, the Company has been entrusted for supply of specialized man power during implementation of complete up gradation of control & protection system installed at Damanganga Small Hydro Power Projects in Gujarat. It is also engaged to supply highly skilled man power involving electrical as well as civil engineers for installation of additional 6.3 MVA Transformer at 3.3 / 66 kV Substation at Damanganga Small Hydro Project
Read More
The Tarini International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarini International Ltd is ₹31.53 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tarini International Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarini International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarini International Ltd is ₹10.5 and ₹56.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Tarini International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.40%, 3 Years at 8.97%, 1 Year at 107.35%, 6 Month at 13.79%, 3 Month at -14.88% and 1 Month at 8.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.