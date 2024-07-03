iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarini International Ltd Share Price

24.26
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open24.26
  • Day's High24.26
  • 52 Wk High56.33
  • Prev. Close24.26
  • Day's Low24.26
  • 52 Wk Low 10.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.53
  • Div. Yield0
Tarini International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

24.26

Prev. Close

24.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.72

Day's High

24.26

Day's Low

24.26

52 Week's High

56.33

52 Week's Low

10.5

Book Value

22.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tarini International Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Tarini International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tarini International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.39%

Non-Promoter- 30.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tarini International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.77

18.01

17.92

17.72

Net Worth

29.77

31.01

30.92

30.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.15

0.36

0.85

1.5

yoy growth (%)

220.83

-57.64

-43.33

66.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.92

-1.14

-0.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.48

0.44

0.07

0.61

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.17

-0.16

-0.19

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.19

-0.02

-0.13

Working capital

1.24

-0.22

1.88

-0.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

220.83

-57.64

-43.33

66.66

Op profit growth

-133.33

1.66

1,284.51

85.83

EBIT growth

-15.89

65.13

-53.06

-2.46

Net profit growth

27.56

425.09

-90.32

22.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.37

1.79

1.49

1.16

0.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.37

1.79

1.49

1.16

0.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.54

0.4

0.29

1.42

Tarini International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tarini International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vakamulla Chandrashekhar

Whole-time Director

V Anu Naidu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Arora

Independent Director

Parvinder Kumar

Independent Director

Praneet Kohli

Non Executive Director

Prabhdeep Singh Malia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tarini International Ltd

Summary

Tarini International Limited was incorporated in 1999 as a Private Limited Company and later transformed to Limited Company in year 2011 with a global vision, universal appeal and a zeal for reaching distant horizon. Being the parent Company to Tarini Group, it has the niche expertise in delivering comprehensive and customized solutions in the field of Hydro Power, Transmission & Distribution Projects.The Company is in the business of engineering, consultancy, turnkey contracts in power sector industry. It provides services including conceptualization, designing, engineering and commissioning on trunk basis. It provides technical consultancy service and picks up assignments of preparing the Feasibility Reports / Detailed Projects Report for prospective Projects. It provides technical consultancy alongside the framing of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and detailed designing and engineering for small hydro projects with capacities and engineering for small hydro projects with capacities ranging from 5 to 100 MW, both domestic and international.Apart from this, the Company has been entrusted for supply of specialized man power during implementation of complete up gradation of control & protection system installed at Damanganga Small Hydro Power Projects in Gujarat. It is also engaged to supply highly skilled man power involving electrical as well as civil engineers for installation of additional 6.3 MVA Transformer at 3.3 / 66 kV Substation at Damanganga Small Hydro Project
Company FAQs

What is the Tarini International Ltd share price today?

The Tarini International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tarini International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarini International Ltd is ₹31.53 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tarini International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tarini International Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tarini International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarini International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarini International Ltd is ₹10.5 and ₹56.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tarini International Ltd?

Tarini International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.40%, 3 Years at 8.97%, 1 Year at 107.35%, 6 Month at 13.79%, 3 Month at -14.88% and 1 Month at 8.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tarini International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tarini International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.61 %

