Tarini International Ltd Summary

Tarini International Limited was incorporated in 1999 as a Private Limited Company and later transformed to Limited Company in year 2011 with a global vision, universal appeal and a zeal for reaching distant horizon. Being the parent Company to Tarini Group, it has the niche expertise in delivering comprehensive and customized solutions in the field of Hydro Power, Transmission & Distribution Projects.The Company is in the business of engineering, consultancy, turnkey contracts in power sector industry. It provides services including conceptualization, designing, engineering and commissioning on trunk basis. It provides technical consultancy service and picks up assignments of preparing the Feasibility Reports / Detailed Projects Report for prospective Projects. It provides technical consultancy alongside the framing of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and detailed designing and engineering for small hydro projects with capacities and engineering for small hydro projects with capacities ranging from 5 to 100 MW, both domestic and international.Apart from this, the Company has been entrusted for supply of specialized man power during implementation of complete up gradation of control & protection system installed at Damanganga Small Hydro Power Projects in Gujarat. It is also engaged to supply highly skilled man power involving electrical as well as civil engineers for installation of additional 6.3 MVA Transformer at 3.3 / 66 kV Substation at Damanganga Small Hydro Projects and its related works i.e civil foundations, erection of gantry, laying of cables and execution of additional bay at terminating Substation (66 KV Motapanda) Govt of Gujarat.