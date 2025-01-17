iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarini International Ltd Key Ratios

22.34
(-4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

220.83

-79

90.51

-19.31

Op profit growth

-118

33.61

977.07

-75.48

EBIT growth

69.87

-53.72

-58.14

-15.55

Net profit growth

94.1

-523.26

-139.67

-28.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.02

-285.43

-44.85

-7.93

EBIT margin

31.99

60.42

27.41

124.79

Net profit margin

109.57

181.11

-8.98

43.13

RoCE

1

0.6

1.28

2.92

RoNW

1.09

0.56

-0.12

0.32

RoA

0.85

0.45

-0.1

0.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.03

-0.31

0

0.3

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.75

0.36

-0.26

0.14

Book value per share

22.3

22.33

22.28

23.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

-518.33

-14.22

0

67.33

P/CEPS

20.56

11.93

-82.29

140.05

P/B

0.69

0.19

0.98

0.85

EV/EBIDTA

42.77

32.02

51.99

25.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-133.49

99.65

690.88

-28.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,467.9

4,319.16

659.92

717.83

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.51

-0.52

-0.96

-1.92

Net debt / equity

0.26

0.23

0.2

0.22

Net debt / op. profit

41.61

-6.55

-7.73

-98.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-67.26

-249.58

-52.07

-56.13

Other costs

-16.71

-135.84

-92.77

-51.79

