|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
220.83
-79
90.51
-19.31
Op profit growth
-118
33.61
977.07
-75.48
EBIT growth
69.87
-53.72
-58.14
-15.55
Net profit growth
94.1
-523.26
-139.67
-28.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.02
-285.43
-44.85
-7.93
EBIT margin
31.99
60.42
27.41
124.79
Net profit margin
109.57
181.11
-8.98
43.13
RoCE
1
0.6
1.28
2.92
RoNW
1.09
0.56
-0.12
0.32
RoA
0.85
0.45
-0.1
0.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.03
-0.31
0
0.3
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.75
0.36
-0.26
0.14
Book value per share
22.3
22.33
22.28
23.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
-518.33
-14.22
0
67.33
P/CEPS
20.56
11.93
-82.29
140.05
P/B
0.69
0.19
0.98
0.85
EV/EBIDTA
42.77
32.02
51.99
25.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-133.49
99.65
690.88
-28.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,467.9
4,319.16
659.92
717.83
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.51
-0.52
-0.96
-1.92
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.23
0.2
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
41.61
-6.55
-7.73
-98.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-67.26
-249.58
-52.07
-56.13
Other costs
-16.71
-135.84
-92.77
-51.79
