|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Tarini International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Six Months Ended 30Th September 2024 UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Tarini International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fixation of date of Book Closure Fixation of date venue & time of AGM and Finalization of the Notice of AGM and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. To convene the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. at D-2, 1stFloor, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar - IV, New Delhi - 110024, to transact the business specified in the notice of the Meeting and fixed the record date of 30.08.2024 for determining the entitlement of shareholders to get Annual Report and to close the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company from 27.09.2024 to till 30.09.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Tarini International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 and other incidental matters also: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 and Forwarding of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 and Appointment of Additional Director (Non- Executive & Non - Independent) on the Board of Directors of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.