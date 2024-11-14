Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Tarini International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Six Months Ended 30Th September 2024 UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Tarini International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fixation of date of Book Closure Fixation of date venue & time of AGM and Finalization of the Notice of AGM and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. To convene the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. at D-2, 1stFloor, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar - IV, New Delhi - 110024, to transact the business specified in the notice of the Meeting and fixed the record date of 30.08.2024 for determining the entitlement of shareholders to get Annual Report and to close the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company from 27.09.2024 to till 30.09.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

