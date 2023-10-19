TATA COFFEE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and six months period ended September 30, 2023 is enclosed Reappointment of Mr K Venkataramanan, Executive Director - Finance & CFO with effect from October 25, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.10.2023)