Tavernier Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.98
5.98
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.76
-0.47
-0.35
-0.46
Net Worth
5.22
5.51
5.63
5.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0
3.11
2.83
2.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.22
8.62
8.46
8.39
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
5.09
8.21
8.16
8.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.11
8.54
8.5
8.56
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
Creditor Days
5.73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.31
-0.3
-0.27
Cash
0.09
0.38
0.27
0.11
Total Assets
5.2
8.62
8.46
8.4
