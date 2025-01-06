iifl-logo-icon 1
Tavernier Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

41.17
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.98

5.98

5.98

5.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.76

-0.47

-0.35

-0.46

Net Worth

5.22

5.51

5.63

5.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0

3.11

2.83

2.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.22

8.62

8.46

8.39

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

5.09

8.21

8.16

8.26

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.11

8.54

8.5

8.56

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.03

Creditor Days

5.73

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.31

-0.3

-0.27

Cash

0.09

0.38

0.27

0.11

Total Assets

5.2

8.62

8.46

8.4

