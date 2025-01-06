Tavernier Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-3.75
1.19
0.4
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
-0.32
-0.12
Working capital
-0.01
-0.25
-0.32
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
-0.4
-4.03
0.48
0.4
Capital expenditure
0.35
-0.5
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-0.05
-4.53
0.49
0.4
Equity raised
-0.14
6.97
4.81
4.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.36
4.79
4.66
4.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.16
7.22
9.97
8.66
