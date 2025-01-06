Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.9
3.55
14.36
2.25
yoy growth (%)
-46.33
-75.23
536.36
9.44
Raw materials
-1.73
-3.3
-13.78
-2.21
As % of sales
90.92
93
95.95
98.13
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
As % of sales
4.73
4.18
1.03
6.82
Other costs
-0.2
-3.6
-0.71
-0.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.58
101.42
4.95
39.9
Operating profit
-0.11
-3.5
-0.28
-1.01
OPM
-6.23
-98.61
-1.95
-44.86
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.25
-0.22
-0.18
Other income
0.02
0.02
1.76
1.66
Profit before tax
-0.38
-3.75
1.19
0.4
Taxes
0
0
-0.32
-0.12
Tax rate
0.98
0.03
-27.28
-30.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.38
-3.76
0.87
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.38
-3.76
0.87
0.28
yoy growth (%)
-89.67
-531.62
208.38
-61.52
NPM
-20.33
-105.72
6.06
12.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.