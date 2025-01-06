iifl-logo-icon 1
Tavernier Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.17
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.9

3.55

14.36

2.25

yoy growth (%)

-46.33

-75.23

536.36

9.44

Raw materials

-1.73

-3.3

-13.78

-2.21

As % of sales

90.92

93

95.95

98.13

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

As % of sales

4.73

4.18

1.03

6.82

Other costs

-0.2

-3.6

-0.71

-0.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.58

101.42

4.95

39.9

Operating profit

-0.11

-3.5

-0.28

-1.01

OPM

-6.23

-98.61

-1.95

-44.86

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.25

-0.22

-0.18

Other income

0.02

0.02

1.76

1.66

Profit before tax

-0.38

-3.75

1.19

0.4

Taxes

0

0

-0.32

-0.12

Tax rate

0.98

0.03

-27.28

-30.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.38

-3.76

0.87

0.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.38

-3.76

0.87

0.28

yoy growth (%)

-89.67

-531.62

208.38

-61.52

NPM

-20.33

-105.72

6.06

12.51

