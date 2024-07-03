Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹41.17
Prev. Close₹41.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹41.17
Day's Low₹41.17
52 Week's High₹41.17
52 Week's Low₹19.81
Book Value₹8.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.98
5.98
5.98
5.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.76
-0.47
-0.35
-0.46
Net Worth
5.22
5.51
5.63
5.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.9
3.55
14.36
2.25
yoy growth (%)
-46.33
-75.23
536.36
9.44
Raw materials
-1.73
-3.3
-13.78
-2.21
As % of sales
90.92
93
95.95
98.13
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.38
-3.75
1.19
0.4
Depreciation
0
-0.02
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
-0.32
-0.12
Working capital
-0.01
-0.25
-0.32
0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.33
-75.23
536.36
9.44
Op profit growth
-96.6
1,152.19
-72.33
-250.08
EBIT growth
-97.11
-346.57
141.06
-44.47
Net profit growth
-89.67
-531.62
208.38
-61.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sudhir Milapchand Naheta
Executive Director
Rajkumari Sudhir Naheta
Executive Director
Aditi Aditya Duggar
Independent Director
Aditya Mhatre
Independent Director
Mayur Jamnadas Vora
Independent Director
Shailesh Mavji Vora
Whole Time Director
Mokshaben Ravjibhai Patel
Independent Director
Parimal Patwa
Independent Director
Harsh Kothari
Independent Director
Sona Bachani
Non Executive Director
Prashant Kanubhai Modi
Reports by Tavernier Resources Ltd
Summary
Tavernier Resources Ltd (formerly known as AV Cottex Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. Earlier known as Dewan Industries,the name was changed into A V cottex on Jan. 25, 1996.The company again changed its name in 2012 from A V Cottex to Tavernier Resources. The company is engaged in the business of engaged into dealing & trading of Gems & Jewellery in Domestic market as well as overseas mainly into Exports of Cut & Polished Diamonds. The company is also engaged in trading of shares and Securities and into real estate.The company is restructuring itself after the management disposed off the factory and utilized the funds realized for increasing business operations. At present it is engaged in the trading of cotton yarn. Entering into settlement agreements with lenders, all the secured liabilities against the company have been settled. It is looking for avenues to restart manufacturing activities.
The Tavernier Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tavernier Resources Ltd is ₹24.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tavernier Resources Ltd is 0 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tavernier Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tavernier Resources Ltd is ₹19.81 and ₹41.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tavernier Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.00%, 3 Years at 70.54%, 1 Year at 82.98%, 6 Month at 21.48%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
