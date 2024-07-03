iifl-logo-icon 1
Tavernier Resources Ltd Share Price

41.17
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:33:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.17
  • Day's High41.17
  • 52 Wk High41.17
  • Prev. Close41.17
  • Day's Low41.17
  • 52 Wk Low 19.81
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.62
  • Div. Yield0
Tavernier Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

41.17

Prev. Close

41.17

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

41.17

Day's Low

41.17

52 Week's High

41.17

52 Week's Low

19.81

Book Value

8.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tavernier Resources Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tavernier Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tavernier Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.45%

Non-Promoter- 44.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tavernier Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.98

5.98

5.98

5.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.76

-0.47

-0.35

-0.46

Net Worth

5.22

5.51

5.63

5.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.9

3.55

14.36

2.25

yoy growth (%)

-46.33

-75.23

536.36

9.44

Raw materials

-1.73

-3.3

-13.78

-2.21

As % of sales

90.92

93

95.95

98.13

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.38

-3.75

1.19

0.4

Depreciation

0

-0.02

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

-0.32

-0.12

Working capital

-0.01

-0.25

-0.32

0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.33

-75.23

536.36

9.44

Op profit growth

-96.6

1,152.19

-72.33

-250.08

EBIT growth

-97.11

-346.57

141.06

-44.47

Net profit growth

-89.67

-531.62

208.38

-61.52

Tavernier Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tavernier Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sudhir Milapchand Naheta

Executive Director

Rajkumari Sudhir Naheta

Executive Director

Aditi Aditya Duggar

Independent Director

Aditya Mhatre

Independent Director

Mayur Jamnadas Vora

Independent Director

Shailesh Mavji Vora

Whole Time Director

Mokshaben Ravjibhai Patel

Independent Director

Parimal Patwa

Independent Director

Harsh Kothari

Independent Director

Sona Bachani

Non Executive Director

Prashant Kanubhai Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tavernier Resources Ltd

Summary

Tavernier Resources Ltd (formerly known as AV Cottex Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. Earlier known as Dewan Industries,the name was changed into A V cottex on Jan. 25, 1996.The company again changed its name in 2012 from A V Cottex to Tavernier Resources. The company is engaged in the business of engaged into dealing & trading of Gems & Jewellery in Domestic market as well as overseas mainly into Exports of Cut & Polished Diamonds. The company is also engaged in trading of shares and Securities and into real estate.The company is restructuring itself after the management disposed off the factory and utilized the funds realized for increasing business operations. At present it is engaged in the trading of cotton yarn. Entering into settlement agreements with lenders, all the secured liabilities against the company have been settled. It is looking for avenues to restart manufacturing activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Tavernier Resources Ltd share price today?

The Tavernier Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tavernier Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tavernier Resources Ltd is ₹24.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tavernier Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tavernier Resources Ltd is 0 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tavernier Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tavernier Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tavernier Resources Ltd is ₹19.81 and ₹41.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tavernier Resources Ltd?

Tavernier Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.00%, 3 Years at 70.54%, 1 Year at 82.98%, 6 Month at 21.48%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tavernier Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tavernier Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.54 %

