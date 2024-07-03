Summary

Tavernier Resources Ltd (formerly known as AV Cottex Ltd) was incorporated in 1994. Earlier known as Dewan Industries,the name was changed into A V cottex on Jan. 25, 1996.The company again changed its name in 2012 from A V Cottex to Tavernier Resources. The company is engaged in the business of engaged into dealing & trading of Gems & Jewellery in Domestic market as well as overseas mainly into Exports of Cut & Polished Diamonds. The company is also engaged in trading of shares and Securities and into real estate.The company is restructuring itself after the management disposed off the factory and utilized the funds realized for increasing business operations. At present it is engaged in the trading of cotton yarn. Entering into settlement agreements with lenders, all the secured liabilities against the company have been settled. It is looking for avenues to restart manufacturing activities.

Read More