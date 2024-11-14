Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Tavernier Resources Limihas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. In this connection, we are pleased to enclose the following: i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024; and ii) Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

We would like to inform that Board of Directors in its meeting held today had appointed Mr. Parimal Patwa, Mr. Harsh Kothari, Mrs. Sona Bachani and Mr. Prashant Modi as Additional Directors. Please find attached their details.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Tavernier Resources Limihas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 [read with Part A of Schedule III] and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, has: 1) Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. We are pleased to enclose the following: i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; and ii) Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Tavernier Resources Limihas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Consider dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 if any. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board Has not Recommended Any Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024