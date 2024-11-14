iifl-logo-icon 1
Tavernier Resources Ltd Board Meeting

41.17
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tavernier Res. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Tavernier Resources Limihas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. In this connection, we are pleased to enclose the following: i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024; and ii) Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
We would like to inform that Board of Directors in its meeting held today had appointed Mr. Parimal Patwa, Mr. Harsh Kothari, Mrs. Sona Bachani and Mr. Prashant Modi as Additional Directors. Please find attached their details.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Tavernier Resources Limihas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 [read with Part A of Schedule III] and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, has: 1) Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee. We are pleased to enclose the following: i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; and ii) Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Tavernier Resources Limihas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Consider dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 if any. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board Has not Recommended Any Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Tavernier Resources Limihas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on February 13, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this connection, we are pleased to enclose the following: i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023; and ii) Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

