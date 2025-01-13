TCI Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.2
14.2
14.2
14.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-77.56
-77.05
-60.94
-44.06
Net Worth
-63.36
-62.85
-46.74
-29.86
Minority Interest
Debt
7.42
11.49
22.82
25.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.43
1.59
3.23
3.07
Total Liabilities
-54.51
-49.77
-20.69
-1.44
Fixed Assets
1.24
1.24
1.25
1.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.86
26.09
42.84
47.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-82.02
-77.15
-64.86
-83.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.04
18.79
18.78
1.71
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.58
-0.49
-0.41
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-81.82
-95.36
-83.15
-84.48
Cash
2.41
0.05
0.07
0.05
Total Assets
-54.51
-49.77
-20.7
-34.61
