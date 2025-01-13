iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

15.43
(-2.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:47:04 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.2

14.2

14.2

14.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-77.56

-77.05

-60.94

-44.06

Net Worth

-63.36

-62.85

-46.74

-29.86

Minority Interest

Debt

7.42

11.49

22.82

25.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.43

1.59

3.23

3.07

Total Liabilities

-54.51

-49.77

-20.69

-1.44

Fixed Assets

1.24

1.24

1.25

1.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

23.86

26.09

42.84

47.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-82.02

-77.15

-64.86

-83.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.04

18.79

18.78

1.71

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.58

-0.49

-0.41

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-81.82

-95.36

-83.15

-84.48

Cash

2.41

0.05

0.07

0.05

Total Assets

-54.51

-49.77

-20.7

-34.61

