TCI Finance Ltd Share Price

17.1
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:15:29 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High17.1
  • 52 Wk High20.14
  • Prev. Close17.45
  • Day's Low17.1
  • 52 Wk Low 4.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-50.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TCI Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

17.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

17.1

Day's Low

17.1

52 Week's High

20.14

52 Week's Low

4.2

Book Value

-50.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TCI Finance Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

TCI Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

TCI Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.72%

Non-Promoter- 75.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TCI Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.2

14.2

14.2

14.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-77.56

-77.05

-60.94

-44.06

Net Worth

-63.36

-62.85

-46.74

-29.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-129.45

-2.57

-0.92

7.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

12.36

13.01

13.66

10

9.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.36

13.01

13.66

10

9.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

2.64

5.06

Other Income

2.03

0.04

1.88

0.24

0.56

View Annually Results

TCI Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TCI Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

D R Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Meera Madhusudhan Singh

Non Executive Director

Y S R Rajeev Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Jasminder Singh

Non Executive Director

Arun Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

M Sreenivasuloo

Non Executive Director

I M Usman Sheriff

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCI Finance Ltd

Summary

TCI Finance Ltd, promoted by the TCI Group is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company was incorporated in the year 1973. The Company is presently engaged in the business of various financial services.The company was promoted by Mr. Mahendra Agarwal. The Company has one subsidiary M/s ITAG Business Solutions Ltd which is engaged in the business of knowledge Process Outsourcing in the domain of Intellectual Property Services.The company came out with a rights-cum-public issue in Apr.95, aggregating Rs 25.5 cr. The rights issue was fully subscribed. However, the public issue was under-subscribed. The company has asked the underwriters to honour their underwriting commitments. The adverse market condition was the key factor in the issue not being fully subscribed to.On 8 Jul.94, the company issued 2.5 lac warrants to the promoter group with an option to apply within 18 months for one equity share against each warrant at a price of Rs 25 per share. In 1995-96, the company incorporated TCI Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary. This has received a membership from Bangalore Stock Exchange. The subsidiary companys main activity will be Stock Broking, dealing in shares and securities and other capital market instruments, apart from the underwriting and marketing of new issues. During 1996-97, ICRA reaffirmed the rating of MA signifying adequate security and timely repayment,The total fixed deposits during the year 2001 amounted
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TCI Finance Ltd share price today?

The TCI Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCI Finance Ltd is ₹22.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TCI Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TCI Finance Ltd is 0 and -0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TCI Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCI Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCI Finance Ltd is ₹4.2 and ₹20.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TCI Finance Ltd?

TCI Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.20%, 3 Years at 38.63%, 1 Year at 305.81%, 6 Month at 3.19%, 3 Month at 22.54% and 1 Month at 39.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TCI Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TCI Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.28 %

