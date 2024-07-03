SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹17.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹17.1
Day's Low₹17.1
52 Week's High₹20.14
52 Week's Low₹4.2
Book Value₹-50.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.2
14.2
14.2
14.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-77.56
-77.05
-60.94
-44.06
Net Worth
-63.36
-62.85
-46.74
-29.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-129.45
-2.57
-0.92
7.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
12.36
13.01
13.66
10
9.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.36
13.01
13.66
10
9.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
2.64
5.06
Other Income
2.03
0.04
1.88
0.24
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
D R Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Meera Madhusudhan Singh
Non Executive Director
Y S R Rajeev Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Jasminder Singh
Non Executive Director
Arun Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
M Sreenivasuloo
Non Executive Director
I M Usman Sheriff
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
TCI Finance Ltd, promoted by the TCI Group is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company was incorporated in the year 1973. The Company is presently engaged in the business of various financial services.The company was promoted by Mr. Mahendra Agarwal. The Company has one subsidiary M/s ITAG Business Solutions Ltd which is engaged in the business of knowledge Process Outsourcing in the domain of Intellectual Property Services.The company came out with a rights-cum-public issue in Apr.95, aggregating Rs 25.5 cr. The rights issue was fully subscribed. However, the public issue was under-subscribed. The company has asked the underwriters to honour their underwriting commitments. The adverse market condition was the key factor in the issue not being fully subscribed to.On 8 Jul.94, the company issued 2.5 lac warrants to the promoter group with an option to apply within 18 months for one equity share against each warrant at a price of Rs 25 per share. In 1995-96, the company incorporated TCI Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary. This has received a membership from Bangalore Stock Exchange. The subsidiary companys main activity will be Stock Broking, dealing in shares and securities and other capital market instruments, apart from the underwriting and marketing of new issues. During 1996-97, ICRA reaffirmed the rating of MA signifying adequate security and timely repayment,The total fixed deposits during the year 2001 amounted
The TCI Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCI Finance Ltd is ₹22.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TCI Finance Ltd is 0 and -0.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCI Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCI Finance Ltd is ₹4.2 and ₹20.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TCI Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.20%, 3 Years at 38.63%, 1 Year at 305.81%, 6 Month at 3.19%, 3 Month at 22.54% and 1 Month at 39.82%.
