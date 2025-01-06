TCI Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-129.45
-2.57
-0.92
7.82
Other operating items
Operating
-129.45
-2.57
-0.92
7.82
Capital expenditure
0.65
0
-0.32
-0.04
Free cash flow
-128.8
-2.57
-1.24
7.78
Equity raised
-10.88
64.67
59.38
53.79
Investing
-2.22
-0.03
0.01
-0.03
Financing
-9.66
13.22
20.5
6.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-151.56
75.28
78.66
68.43
