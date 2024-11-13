|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|TCI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Audited Results & Quarterly Results TCI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|TCI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve un audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
