iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TCI Finance Ltd Board Meeting

14.95
(-1.12%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

TCI Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
TCI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202429 Apr 2024
Audited Results & Quarterly Results TCI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
TCI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve un audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

TCI Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TCI Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.