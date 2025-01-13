TCI Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.16
0.91
0.91
0.91
Preference Capital
8.28
7.68
7.19
0
Reserves
3.02
2.28
1.51
8.48
Net Worth
12.46
10.87
9.61
9.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.76
0.7
0.52
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.22
11.57
10.13
9.67
Fixed Assets
13.4
11.1
10.35
10.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.78
0.08
-0.43
-0.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.91
1.45
0.82
0.81
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-0.38
-0.4
-0.29
Creditor Days
251.36
Other Current Liabilities
-1.41
-0.99
-0.86
-0.97
Cash
0.6
0.37
0.2
0.08
Total Assets
13.22
11.56
10.12
9.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.