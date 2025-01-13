iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1,365.05
(-4.27%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:40:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.16

0.91

0.91

0.91

Preference Capital

8.28

7.68

7.19

0

Reserves

3.02

2.28

1.51

8.48

Net Worth

12.46

10.87

9.61

9.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.76

0.7

0.52

0.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.22

11.57

10.13

9.67

Fixed Assets

13.4

11.1

10.35

10.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.78

0.08

-0.43

-0.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.91

1.45

0.82

0.81

Sundry Creditors

-0.29

-0.38

-0.4

-0.29

Creditor Days

251.36

Other Current Liabilities

-1.41

-0.99

-0.86

-0.97

Cash

0.6

0.37

0.2

0.08

Total Assets

13.22

11.56

10.12

9.67

