TCI Industries Ltd Share Price

1,553
(-1.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,607
  • Day's High1,607
  • 52 Wk High1,650
  • Prev. Close1,569.2
  • Day's Low1,491
  • 52 Wk Low 1,200
  • Turnover (lac)1.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value135.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)139.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

TCI Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1,607

Prev. Close

1,569.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1.52

Day's High

1,607

Day's Low

1,491

52 Week's High

1,650

52 Week's Low

1,200

Book Value

135.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

139.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TCI Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

TCI Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TCI Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 30.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TCI Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.16

0.91

0.91

0.91

Preference Capital

8.28

7.68

7.19

0

Reserves

3.02

2.28

1.51

8.48

Net Worth

12.46

10.87

9.61

9.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.42

2.28

1.77

1.98

yoy growth (%)

-81.6

29.04

-10.52

-31.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.25

As % of sales

0

0

0

12.82

Employee costs

-0.85

-0.86

-0.63

-0.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.56

-0.39

-0.24

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.19

-0.1

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

-0.13

-0.16

0.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.6

29.04

-10.52

-31.7

Op profit growth

549.82

-8.93

13.67

-59.24

EBIT growth

400.2

19.27

5.03

-47.78

Net profit growth

292.06

60.23

5.03

-47.78

No Record Found

TCI Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TCI Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

D P Agarwal

Non Executive Director

M K Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Vikas Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Ashish Agarwal

Executive Director

Sunil K Warerkar

Non Executive Director

Utsav Agarwal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ravi Shanker Jhunjhunwala

Independent Director

Siddharth Mehta

CFO & Company Secretary

Amit A Chavan

Non Executive Director

Siddhartha Agarwal

Chairman Emeritus

S N Agarwal

Independent Director

Anuradha Bhalla

Independent Director

Navneet kumar Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCI Industries Ltd

Summary

TCI Industries Ltd. (TCIIL), incorporated in 1965 as Transport Corporation of India Limited. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Transport Corporation of India Limited in 1974. It was promoted by P D Agarwal. TCIIL has about 10 acres of land in South Mumbai. It is currently engaged in the activities of Textile Trading and Real Estate activities with its land. The company is also into the field investments, finance, leasing, real estate, etc. The company diversified into car rental service in 1989, to set up a separate division -- Wheels Rent-A-Car in collaboration with Hertz Internatioal, US. In 1991-92, the company formed Trans Corp International Bureau DExchange, for conducting the business of money changer. In 1993, the company took on lease, the plant of Bhoruka Aluminium for a period of three years, under the BIFR rehabilitation scheme. In May 94, the company came out with a Rs 12.71-cr public-cum-rights issue of 10.59 lac 15% redeemable PCDs of Rs 120 each, to part-finance the capital cost of acquiring ship, vehicles and other assets and also to meet long-term working capital requirements, etc, at a project cost of Rs 37.69 cr. In 1998, the Company underwent Demerger, thru the Scheme of Demerger and in year 1999, it was recognized as TCI Industries Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the TCI Industries Ltd share price today?

The TCI Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1553 today.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCI Industries Ltd is ₹139.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TCI Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TCI Industries Ltd is 0 and 11.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TCI Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCI Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCI Industries Ltd is ₹1200 and ₹1650 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TCI Industries Ltd?

TCI Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.03%, 3 Years at 0.27%, 1 Year at 20.24%, 6 Month at 7.26%, 3 Month at 22.24% and 1 Month at 10.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TCI Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TCI Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.44 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 30.49 %

