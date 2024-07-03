Summary

TCI Industries Ltd. (TCIIL), incorporated in 1965 as Transport Corporation of India Limited. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Transport Corporation of India Limited in 1974. It was promoted by P D Agarwal. TCIIL has about 10 acres of land in South Mumbai. It is currently engaged in the activities of Textile Trading and Real Estate activities with its land. The company is also into the field investments, finance, leasing, real estate, etc. The company diversified into car rental service in 1989, to set up a separate division -- Wheels Rent-A-Car in collaboration with Hertz Internatioal, US. In 1991-92, the company formed Trans Corp International Bureau DExchange, for conducting the business of money changer. In 1993, the company took on lease, the plant of Bhoruka Aluminium for a period of three years, under the BIFR rehabilitation scheme. In May 94, the company came out with a Rs 12.71-cr public-cum-rights issue of 10.59 lac 15% redeemable PCDs of Rs 120 each, to part-finance the capital cost of acquiring ship, vehicles and other assets and also to meet long-term working capital requirements, etc, at a project cost of Rs 37.69 cr. In 1998, the Company underwent Demerger, thru the Scheme of Demerger and in year 1999, it was recognized as TCI Industries Limited.

