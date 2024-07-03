SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1,607
Prev. Close₹1,569.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.52
Day's High₹1,607
Day's Low₹1,491
52 Week's High₹1,650
52 Week's Low₹1,200
Book Value₹135.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)139.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.16
0.91
0.91
0.91
Preference Capital
8.28
7.68
7.19
0
Reserves
3.02
2.28
1.51
8.48
Net Worth
12.46
10.87
9.61
9.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.42
2.28
1.77
1.98
yoy growth (%)
-81.6
29.04
-10.52
-31.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.25
As % of sales
0
0
0
12.82
Employee costs
-0.85
-0.86
-0.63
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.56
-0.39
-0.24
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.19
-0.1
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
-0.13
-0.16
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.6
29.04
-10.52
-31.7
Op profit growth
549.82
-8.93
13.67
-59.24
EBIT growth
400.2
19.27
5.03
-47.78
Net profit growth
292.06
60.23
5.03
-47.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
D P Agarwal
Non Executive Director
M K Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Vikas Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Ashish Agarwal
Executive Director
Sunil K Warerkar
Non Executive Director
Utsav Agarwal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ravi Shanker Jhunjhunwala
Independent Director
Siddharth Mehta
CFO & Company Secretary
Amit A Chavan
Non Executive Director
Siddhartha Agarwal
Chairman Emeritus
S N Agarwal
Independent Director
Anuradha Bhalla
Independent Director
Navneet kumar Saraf
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TCI Industries Ltd
Summary
TCI Industries Ltd. (TCIIL), incorporated in 1965 as Transport Corporation of India Limited. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Transport Corporation of India Limited in 1974. It was promoted by P D Agarwal. TCIIL has about 10 acres of land in South Mumbai. It is currently engaged in the activities of Textile Trading and Real Estate activities with its land. The company is also into the field investments, finance, leasing, real estate, etc. The company diversified into car rental service in 1989, to set up a separate division -- Wheels Rent-A-Car in collaboration with Hertz Internatioal, US. In 1991-92, the company formed Trans Corp International Bureau DExchange, for conducting the business of money changer. In 1993, the company took on lease, the plant of Bhoruka Aluminium for a period of three years, under the BIFR rehabilitation scheme. In May 94, the company came out with a Rs 12.71-cr public-cum-rights issue of 10.59 lac 15% redeemable PCDs of Rs 120 each, to part-finance the capital cost of acquiring ship, vehicles and other assets and also to meet long-term working capital requirements, etc, at a project cost of Rs 37.69 cr. In 1998, the Company underwent Demerger, thru the Scheme of Demerger and in year 1999, it was recognized as TCI Industries Limited.
Read More
The TCI Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1553 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCI Industries Ltd is ₹139.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TCI Industries Ltd is 0 and 11.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCI Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCI Industries Ltd is ₹1200 and ₹1650 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TCI Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.03%, 3 Years at 0.27%, 1 Year at 20.24%, 6 Month at 7.26%, 3 Month at 22.24% and 1 Month at 10.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.