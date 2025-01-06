iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TCI Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,495
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TCI Industries Ltd

TCI Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.56

-0.39

-0.24

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.19

-0.1

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

-0.13

-0.16

0.33

Other operating items

Operating

-1.87

-0.72

-0.5

0.03

Capital expenditure

0.01

1.3

0.51

0.39

Free cash flow

-1.86

0.57

0

0.42

Equity raised

5.35

3.99

14.12

-9.43

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.97

0.95

0

0.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.45

5.52

14.12

-8.02

TCI Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TCI Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.