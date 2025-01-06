TCI Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.56
-0.39
-0.24
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.19
-0.1
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
-0.13
-0.16
0.33
Other operating items
Operating
-1.87
-0.72
-0.5
0.03
Capital expenditure
0.01
1.3
0.51
0.39
Free cash flow
-1.86
0.57
0
0.42
Equity raised
5.35
3.99
14.12
-9.43
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.97
0.95
0
0.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.45
5.52
14.12
-8.02
