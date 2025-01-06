iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,495
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.42

2.28

1.77

1.98

yoy growth (%)

-81.6

29.04

-10.52

-31.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.25

As % of sales

0

0

0

12.82

Employee costs

-0.85

-0.86

-0.63

-0.56

As % of sales

202.44

37.88

35.74

28.34

Other costs

-1.01

-1.64

-1.38

-1.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

241.67

71.85

78.05

69.69

Operating profit

-1.44

-0.22

-0.24

-0.21

OPM

-344.12

-9.74

-13.8

-10.86

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.19

-0.1

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.1

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.12

0.09

0.04

Profit before tax

-1.56

-0.39

-0.24

-0.23

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.56

-0.39

-0.24

-0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.56

-0.39

-0.24

-0.23

yoy growth (%)

292.06

60.23

5.03

-47.78

NPM

-370.83

-17.4

-14.01

-11.93

