|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.42
2.28
1.77
1.98
yoy growth (%)
-81.6
29.04
-10.52
-31.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.25
As % of sales
0
0
0
12.82
Employee costs
-0.85
-0.86
-0.63
-0.56
As % of sales
202.44
37.88
35.74
28.34
Other costs
-1.01
-1.64
-1.38
-1.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
241.67
71.85
78.05
69.69
Operating profit
-1.44
-0.22
-0.24
-0.21
OPM
-344.12
-9.74
-13.8
-10.86
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.19
-0.1
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.1
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.12
0.09
0.04
Profit before tax
-1.56
-0.39
-0.24
-0.23
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.56
-0.39
-0.24
-0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.56
-0.39
-0.24
-0.23
yoy growth (%)
292.06
60.23
5.03
-47.78
NPM
-370.83
-17.4
-14.01
-11.93
