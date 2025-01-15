iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Industries Ltd Board Meeting

1,500
(3.49%)
Jan 15, 2025

TCI Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. November 12, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. August 10, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. August 10, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20242 May 2024
TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. We would like to inform your esteemed Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. May 13, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards. We would like to state that the statutory auditors of the Company have issued audit report with unmodified opinion on the financial statements. A copy of the said results along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company and declaration under Reg. 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) is enclosed herewith. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:25 PM and concluded at 1:15 PM The Exchange is hereby requested to take note of and disseminate the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2023. We would like to inform your esteemed Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. January 24, 2024, inter-alia, has considered, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards. Accordingly, we are herewith enclosing the copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024 held, inter-alia, to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 30, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

