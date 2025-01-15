Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. November 12, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. August 10, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 2 May 2024

TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. We would like to inform your esteemed Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. May 13, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards. We would like to state that the statutory auditors of the Company have issued audit report with unmodified opinion on the financial statements. A copy of the said results along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company and declaration under Reg. 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) is enclosed herewith. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:25 PM and concluded at 1:15 PM The Exchange is hereby requested to take note of and disseminate the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024