Tejas Cargo India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
13.01
3.16
Net Worth
13.02
3.17
Minority Interest
Debt
83.38
31.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0
Total Liabilities
97
34.29
Fixed Assets
52.85
17.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.22
Networking Capital
40.4
16.5
Inventories
0.1
0.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
40.31
35.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.63
10.17
Sundry Creditors
-5.1
-25.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.54
-3.8
Cash
3.54
0.4
Total Assets
97.01
34.28
No Record Found
