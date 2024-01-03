Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
692.2
|32.57
|42,175.35
|343.44
|1.66
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
273.65
|204.22
|20,348.06
|38.01
|0
|2,204.28
|131.35
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,157.4
|54.63
|14,611.51
|79.12
|0.41
|1,511.69
|628.82
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
482.7
|0
|8,518.63
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|54.35
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,033.1
|20.67
|8,050.6
|118.2
|0.68
|993.5
|234.86
