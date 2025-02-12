Tejas Cargo India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
419.33
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
419.33
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.26
Total Income
422.59
Total Expenditure
353.56
PBIDT
69.03
Interest
10.73
PBDT
58.3
Depreciation
40.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
4.37
Deferred Tax
-0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
13.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
541.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
0.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.46
PBDTM(%)
13.9
PATM(%)
3.15
