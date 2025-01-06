Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.59
2.66
3.74
3.28
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.58
-0.52
-0.43
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.73
-1.05
-0.85
Working capital
-3.46
2.67
0.75
0.45
Other operating items
Operating
-2.06
4
2.91
2.44
Capital expenditure
-1.83
0.99
2.17
0.45
Free cash flow
-3.89
4.99
5.08
2.89
Equity raised
9.71
5.85
16.37
11.48
Investing
0
0
0
0.99
Financing
-2.2
1.28
1.43
1.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.61
12.13
22.89
16.62
