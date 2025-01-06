iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.52
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd

Tejnaksh Health. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.59

2.66

3.74

3.28

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.58

-0.52

-0.43

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.73

-1.05

-0.85

Working capital

-3.46

2.67

0.75

0.45

Other operating items

Operating

-2.06

4

2.91

2.44

Capital expenditure

-1.83

0.99

2.17

0.45

Free cash flow

-3.89

4.99

5.08

2.89

Equity raised

9.71

5.85

16.37

11.48

Investing

0

0

0

0.99

Financing

-2.2

1.28

1.43

1.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.61

12.13

22.89

16.62

