Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.55
11.13
13.95
8.62
yoy growth (%)
-23.16
-20.2
61.87
32.04
Raw materials
-0.44
-0.65
-0.59
-0.72
As % of sales
5.21
5.91
4.28
8.37
Employee costs
-0.91
-1.63
-2
-0.96
As % of sales
10.69
14.7
14.35
11.13
Other costs
-3.61
-5.64
-7.73
-2.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.2
50.66
55.44
31.17
Operating profit
3.58
3.19
3.61
4.25
OPM
41.88
28.71
25.9
49.31
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.58
-0.52
-0.43
Interest expense
-0.53
-0.79
-0.76
-0.96
Other income
0.15
0.84
1.42
0.43
Profit before tax
2.59
2.66
3.74
3.28
Taxes
-0.58
-0.73
-1.05
-0.85
Tax rate
-22.62
-27.7
-28.21
-26.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2
1.92
2.69
2.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2
1.92
2.69
2.43
yoy growth (%)
4.19
-28.54
10.76
43.42
NPM
23.41
17.27
19.28
28.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.