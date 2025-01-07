iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.5
(3.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:10:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.55

11.13

13.95

8.62

yoy growth (%)

-23.16

-20.2

61.87

32.04

Raw materials

-0.44

-0.65

-0.59

-0.72

As % of sales

5.21

5.91

4.28

8.37

Employee costs

-0.91

-1.63

-2

-0.96

As % of sales

10.69

14.7

14.35

11.13

Other costs

-3.61

-5.64

-7.73

-2.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.2

50.66

55.44

31.17

Operating profit

3.58

3.19

3.61

4.25

OPM

41.88

28.71

25.9

49.31

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.58

-0.52

-0.43

Interest expense

-0.53

-0.79

-0.76

-0.96

Other income

0.15

0.84

1.42

0.43

Profit before tax

2.59

2.66

3.74

3.28

Taxes

-0.58

-0.73

-1.05

-0.85

Tax rate

-22.62

-27.7

-28.21

-26.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2

1.92

2.69

2.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2

1.92

2.69

2.43

yoy growth (%)

4.19

-28.54

10.76

43.42

NPM

23.41

17.27

19.28

28.18

