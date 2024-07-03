Summary

Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Tejnaksh Healthcare Private Limited on 18 February, 2008 as a Private Limited Company. Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 March, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company run an Institute of Urology, an ISO certified the international level Urology hospital, located in Dhule, Maharashtra. It provides a comprehensive range of services from consultations and investigations to treatment for Urology. The main objective of Hospital namely Institute of Urology is to provide the people of Khandesh region of Maharashtra, the services of a super specialty hospital at an affordable rate. Initiated with a vision to strengthen healthcare in rural India, the Company started its journey from Institute of Urology, a state of the art flagship, kidney care center in Dhule in the year 2003. A recognized teaching institute by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, the Company provides quality healthcare services at 13 urology clinics, 4 urology hospitals and 2 dental super specialty clinics. The Companys achievements were the multiple records that motivates the customers to improve treatment for Urology.In 2005, the Company started the 1st Urodynamics Lab of North Maharashtra. In 2006 , it established First Urology CME for the amily physicians. In 2007, it set up 1st Laser Unit and 1

