Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd Share Price

23.41
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.66
  • Day's High24.66
  • 52 Wk High34.9
  • Prev. Close24.31
  • Day's Low23.3
  • 52 Wk Low 21.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.88
  • P/E21.51
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value11.78
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.55
  • Div. Yield0
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

24.66

Prev. Close

24.31

Turnover(Lac.)

1.88

Day's High

24.66

Day's Low

23.3

52 Week's High

34.9

52 Week's Low

21.15

Book Value

11.78

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.55

P/E

21.51

EPS

1.13

Divi. Yield

0

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.83%

Non-Promoter- 26.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

10.16

10.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.62

10.79

9.4

6.87

Net Worth

22.78

20.95

19.56

17.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.55

11.13

13.95

8.62

yoy growth (%)

-23.16

-20.2

61.87

32.04

Raw materials

-0.44

-0.65

-0.59

-0.72

As % of sales

5.21

5.91

4.28

8.37

Employee costs

-0.91

-1.63

-2

-0.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.59

2.66

3.74

3.28

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.58

-0.52

-0.43

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.73

-1.05

-0.85

Working capital

-3.46

2.67

0.75

0.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.16

-20.2

61.87

32.04

Op profit growth

12.09

-11.54

-14.96

48.54

EBIT growth

-9.53

-23.48

6.35

55.99

Net profit growth

4.19

-28.54

10.76

43.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12.18

11.73

12.68

11.96

16.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.18

11.73

12.68

11.96

16.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.31

0.31

0.15

0.14

0.7

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Ashish Vishwas Rawandale

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Preeti Ashish Rawandale

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kiran Madhavrao Pawar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikramsinh Satish Khatal Patil

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SANJAY BHIKAJIRAO KHATAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suhas Vasantrao Thorat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Tejnaksh Healthcare Private Limited on 18 February, 2008 as a Private Limited Company. Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 March, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company run an Institute of Urology, an ISO certified the international level Urology hospital, located in Dhule, Maharashtra. It provides a comprehensive range of services from consultations and investigations to treatment for Urology. The main objective of Hospital namely Institute of Urology is to provide the people of Khandesh region of Maharashtra, the services of a super specialty hospital at an affordable rate. Initiated with a vision to strengthen healthcare in rural India, the Company started its journey from Institute of Urology, a state of the art flagship, kidney care center in Dhule in the year 2003. A recognized teaching institute by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, the Company provides quality healthcare services at 13 urology clinics, 4 urology hospitals and 2 dental super specialty clinics. The Companys achievements were the multiple records that motivates the customers to improve treatment for Urology.In 2005, the Company started the 1st Urodynamics Lab of North Maharashtra. In 2006 , it established First Urology CME for the amily physicians. In 2007, it set up 1st Laser Unit and 1
Company FAQs

What is the Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd is ₹47.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd is 21.51 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd is ₹21.15 and ₹34.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd?

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.82%, 3 Years at -28.56%, 1 Year at -16.83%, 6 Month at 4.02%, 3 Month at 1.17% and 1 Month at 1.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.17 %

