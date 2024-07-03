Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹24.66
Prev. Close₹24.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.88
Day's High₹24.66
Day's Low₹23.3
52 Week's High₹34.9
52 Week's Low₹21.15
Book Value₹11.78
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.55
P/E21.51
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
10.16
10.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.62
10.79
9.4
6.87
Net Worth
22.78
20.95
19.56
17.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.55
11.13
13.95
8.62
yoy growth (%)
-23.16
-20.2
61.87
32.04
Raw materials
-0.44
-0.65
-0.59
-0.72
As % of sales
5.21
5.91
4.28
8.37
Employee costs
-0.91
-1.63
-2
-0.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.59
2.66
3.74
3.28
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.58
-0.52
-0.43
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.73
-1.05
-0.85
Working capital
-3.46
2.67
0.75
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.16
-20.2
61.87
32.04
Op profit growth
12.09
-11.54
-14.96
48.54
EBIT growth
-9.53
-23.48
6.35
55.99
Net profit growth
4.19
-28.54
10.76
43.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12.18
11.73
12.68
11.96
16.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.18
11.73
12.68
11.96
16.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.31
0.31
0.15
0.14
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Ashish Vishwas Rawandale
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Preeti Ashish Rawandale
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kiran Madhavrao Pawar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikramsinh Satish Khatal Patil
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SANJAY BHIKAJIRAO KHATAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suhas Vasantrao Thorat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Tejnaksh Healthcare Private Limited on 18 February, 2008 as a Private Limited Company. Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Tejnaksh Healthcare Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 10 March, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company run an Institute of Urology, an ISO certified the international level Urology hospital, located in Dhule, Maharashtra. It provides a comprehensive range of services from consultations and investigations to treatment for Urology. The main objective of Hospital namely Institute of Urology is to provide the people of Khandesh region of Maharashtra, the services of a super specialty hospital at an affordable rate. Initiated with a vision to strengthen healthcare in rural India, the Company started its journey from Institute of Urology, a state of the art flagship, kidney care center in Dhule in the year 2003. A recognized teaching institute by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, the Company provides quality healthcare services at 13 urology clinics, 4 urology hospitals and 2 dental super specialty clinics. The Companys achievements were the multiple records that motivates the customers to improve treatment for Urology.In 2005, the Company started the 1st Urodynamics Lab of North Maharashtra. In 2006 , it established First Urology CME for the amily physicians. In 2007, it set up 1st Laser Unit and 1
Read More
The Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd is ₹47.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd is 21.51 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd is ₹21.15 and ₹34.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.82%, 3 Years at -28.56%, 1 Year at -16.83%, 6 Month at 4.02%, 3 Month at 1.17% and 1 Month at 1.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.