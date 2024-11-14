iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd Board Meeting

Tejnaksh Health. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year Ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. In continuation of our Letter dated 7th November 2024, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 14th November 2024 at A 601, Floor No.6, Kailash Business Park, Veer Savarkar Marg, Vikhroli - West, Mumbai - 400079 at 5.00 p.m. and has transacted the following: - 1. Considered and approved Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 and took note of Limited Review Report thereon, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 11.00 pm (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Considered and approved Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for thequarter ended on 30th June 2024 and took note of Limited Review Report thereon, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2. Took on record the resignation letter dated August 14th ,2024 received from M/s PD Dalal & Co. (FRN: 102047W) from the post of Statutory Auditor of the Company w.e.f. August 14th, 2024, due to other commitments and that there is no other material reason for the resignation. 3. Recommendation for appointment of M/s. Maheshwari & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 105834W), Mumbai as the Statutory Auditors the meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.00p.m (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at A 601, Floor No.6, Kailash Business Park, Veer Savarkar Marg, Vikroli - West, Mumbai - 400079 at 2 p.m., and has transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2. A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the annual financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. - The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 pm and concluded at 5.30 pm. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12TH February 2024 at A 601 Floor No.6 Kailash Business Park Veer Savarkar Marg Vikroli - West Mumbai - 400079 to transact the business as given below: 1. To Consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Gtandalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter Ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. In continuation of our Letter dated 5th February, 2024 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 at A 601, Floor No.6, Kailash Business Park, Veer Savarkar Marg, Vikroli - West, Mumbai - 400079 at 5.30 p.m. and has transacted the following: - 1. Considered and approved Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 and took note of Limited Review Report thereon, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 5.30 p.m. and concluded at 9.30 pm Please Find Attached Result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

